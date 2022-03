My aunt and I are constantly texting each other about items on our ongoing wishlists. Don't believe me? Check out this recent story I wrote proving it. She has always had such amazing style and is a huge part of the reason why I initially became interested in this industry. With that said, I still look up to her and value her sartorial opinion more than I do with most people. So, when we launched Who What Wear Collection, you know I was on her case about which pieces she was loving most and vice versa. She already owns so many of the best pieces from the line, but it is definitely time for a little WWWC refresh in light of the upcoming spring season.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO