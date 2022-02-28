ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How simple act of recognition can help struggling employees

By John Dujay Share
mpamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany workers continue to struggle during and after work as we near the two-year mark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly six in 10 (58 per cent) say they do not think much about what they’re doing at work and function on autopilot, while 44 per cent claim they...

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Leading With Love: How To Create An Environment Where Employees Can Thrive

Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder/CEO, The Accord Group, LLC, an executive leadership advisory that works with Fortune 500 and private companies. The New York Times recently reported that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their roles in November 2021. During that same period, 10.6 million jobs were reported as open. It is becoming increasingly apparent that people are making choices about how they are going to live their lives. They want to work in environments where they are respected, valued and “seen.” This means that managers in organizations who aren’t intentional about their culture or who foster toxic work environments may experience more proverbial “take this job and shove it” moments than at any time in the past.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
In Homeland Security

Leaders Must Provide Employee Recognition and Appreciation

Department Chair, Transportation and Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management, Reverse Logistics Management, and Government Contracting and Acquisition. Merriam-Webster defines recognition as giving “special notice or attention” and appreciation as “a feeling or expression of admiration, approval, or gratitude.” Though the two concepts are similar, there is a distinction between them that employers need to know about in order to truly value their employees and make sure their efforts are properly praised.
ECONOMY
CNBC

How a four-day workweek helped an online retailer cure employee burnout

Online children's clothing retailer Primary shortened its workweek to four days at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic to address the harsh impact it was having on its employees. The company noticed an instant change, with people rejuvenated on Monday mornings. What's more, Primary has no plans to abandon the perk after the public health crisis passes. Company officials Christina Carbonell, Galyn Bernard and Cap Watkins reveal the multiple advantages they've found with new benefit.
BUSINESS
Boston Herald

How parents can help kids struggling with social media

Social media is a big part of young people’s lives. Psychology Today reports that social media use is now the most common activity children and teenagers engage in, with the majority of users accessing social media platforms several times each day through their personal cell phones. Social media has its benefits, and being able to keep in touch with friends and family remotely was one of the saving graces in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when people were isolating in their homes. But there’s a dark side to social media as well. Leaked documents from Meta, the company that oversees social media giants Facebook and Instagram, suggest the company has known for several years that its Instagram app is contributing to body image issues and other mental health problems for teens, particularly females.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
protocol.com

These tools can help your employees stop fighting on Slack. Maybe.

Tech companies are drowning in words. Think about all the code, website content, social media copy and internal communications piling up inside of them. Who monitors these words to ensure they fit the company’s style and voice?. For a growing number of companies, the answer is AI. Intuit, the...
SOFTWARE
The Press

These Simple Steps Can Help Seniors Manage Their Health Care

SATURDAY, Feb. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Navigating the health care system can be challenging, but an expert urges older people not to try to go it alone. "It's common for someone who hasn't had any health problems suddenly to be faced with their own issues and the need to navigate the health care system," said Maria Radwanski, manager of care transitions and outpatient adult care management at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
HEALTH SERVICES
Inc.com

1 in 3 Americans Suffer from "Serious Loneliness" — And It's Worse for Business Leaders. This Simple Mind Shift Can Help

Isolated decision-making for CEOs and leaders can lead to mental and emotional drain. That can change -- if they seek out productive solitude. Loneliness -- we've all been there. In fact, it peaked in the wake of the pandemic. A Harvard study conducted last year revealed that 36% of Americans have lately felt "serious loneliness." Break that down into demographic subgroups and the numbers are even more striking: 61% of young adults and 51% of mothers with young children suffered from being involuntarily alone.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
New Haven Register

A Firsthand Look at How a Vaccine Mandate Can Affect Employees

With Covid-19 variants like Omicron keeping the pandemic alive and well, there’s no magic answer for when the world will be able to fully “reopen,” or get back to “normal.” The underlying question for workplaces within that is whether vaccine mandates are the right choice. For my business, Vagaro, a mandate was a decision we don’t regret.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy