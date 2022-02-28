Fresno firefighter launches medicinal mushroom business while recovering from injury

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno firefighter found a unique hobby after getting injured on a service call.

Captain Jeremy Savitt started growing mushrooms for their medicinal powers, and it’s now turned into a small business.

You can find Savitt at the River Park Farmer’s Market on Saturdays selling the medicinal mushrooms he grows.

“We also sell to restaurants so they can experience our mushrooms,” explained Savitt.

It’s a hobby and a business venture he didn’t exactly plan for.

“I am a fire captain and a paramedic. About a year and a half ago, I went to a really bad car accident call and I completely tore my bicep from my forearm and my ligament,” Savitt said.

Savitt says while he was recovering, he started researching natural remedies.

“And I came across these crazy mushroom videos on YouTube,” Savitt recalled.

That’s when he found out about their powers in building your immune system.

“To fight cancer, build your brain cells back, make you think faster,” said Savitt.

So, he called up a college friend and started growing them at home.

“Eventually we got to the point where our wives were like, ‘you guys are growing too many mushrooms, you gotta get them outta here!” Savitt explained.

That’s when he started selling them here at the farmer’s market. He says it’s been good business.

“I’ve delivered several pounds of mushrooms to my fellow firefighters and my chief, and they really love them.”

