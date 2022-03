Nash has played in just three of the Coyotes' last eight games. The return of Barrett Hayton on Feb. 18 after a nearly six-week absence has cut into Nash's playing time. It doesn't help that Nash is mired in a nine-game point drought. He could see more time if the Coyotes ship out some forwards ahead of the March 21 trade deadline, though it's also possible he could be one of the players on the move. He's logged just two assists with 34 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-7 rating in 42 games between the Coyotes, Lightning and Jets this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO