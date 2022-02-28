ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Nets lone goal in loss

 5 days ago

Geekie scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks. Geekie's...

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Goal and assist in Wednesday's win

Gourde scored a goal on three shots, dished a shorthanded assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Predators. Gourde gave the Kraken their first lead with a goal at 10:02 of the second period. He also set up Colin Blackwell's shorthanded game-winner early in the third. In his previous seven games, Gourde was limited to one goal and one assist prior to Wednesday's multi-point effort. The 30-year-old has 12 goals, 31 points, 80 shots, 32 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 48 appearances.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lends helper in win

Karlsson notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Ducks. Karlsson has three assists in his last three outings, but just four helpers in his last nine. He set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period marker Friday. Karlsson is up to 21 points, 77 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 41 contests in what's been a down year on offense for the center.
Morgan Geekie
Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
#Sharks
Coach K's final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
Russell Wilson addresses trade rumors as speculation swirls that he wants to leave Seahawks

At this time last year, there wasn't a quarterback in the NFL who was providing more offseason drama than Russell Wilson. During an interview in February 2021, Wilson made it clear that he wasn't happy with the state of the Seahawks -- most notably the offensive line -- and things got so bad that the quarterback's agent actually released a list of four teams Wilson would be willing to accept a trade to.
Wild's Cam Talbot: Wins but allows too many again

Talbot made 26 saves in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. Talbot snapped his four-game losing streak with the victory, but he was just as porous Thursday as he's been since mid-February. He has now allowed at least four goals in each of his last five games. Kaapo Kahkonen is likely bound for the blue paint Friday, but he's been scuffling a little lately, too. At least the Preds, who are in pursuit of the Wild for a playoff spot, have been struggling lately, too.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Turns back clock in Toronto

Anderson made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Anderson delivered a vintage performance, looking more like a spry 20-year-old than a weary 40-year-old that had suffered four consecutive regulation losses coming into this one. Rasmus Sandin's first-period goal was the only shot that got by Anderson, while the Sabres provided plenty of support against Toronto backup Petr Mrazek. Anderson evened his season record at 7-7-0 with this unexpected win, but he remains tough to trust in fantasy.
NHL
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Wins battle of the Kanes

Kane had a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers. Kane scored his 17th goal of the season and fifth in the last four games to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the first period. This game was a battle of the Kanes, as Evander (no relation) countered Patrick's two-point night with two goals for Edmonton. The Oilers' Kane scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, but Chicago's Kane got the last laugh when he helped set up Alex DeBrincat's power-play game-winner in overtime.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
Russell Westbrook, Lakers have 'mutual interest' in finding point guard a new team this offseason, per report

Russell Westbrook shot 5-of-17 from the field on Tuesday in a disappointing 109-104 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That performance was hardly an outlier. Westbrook has, on 12 occasions, finished games with more turnovers than made field goals. He's been benched late in several games due to his poor play, and his plus-minus against the Mavericks (-8) was greater than the outcome the Lakers lost the game by (5). At 27-34, any slim hopes the Lakers still held for contention are fading fast. In the fairly near future, their focus will have to shift to next season.
NHL

Preds Conclude Season Series Against Kraken with Loss in Seattle

Matt Duchene recorded 2 goals, Roman Josi collected 2 assists and Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots, but the Predators fell to the Kraken, 4-3 Matt Duchene scored twice, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Seattle Kraken by a 4-3 final on Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The result gives the Preds a pair of losses in three meetings with Seattle to finish the season series as Nashville begins a two-game trip.
NHL
Ashland stops Walsh women's basketball team's winning streak in G-MAC Tournament final

ASHLAND — The Walsh University women's basketball team will try to start a new winning streak in the NCAA Division II Tournament. Hoover's Annie Roshak scored 19 points and Perry's Karlee Pireu added 18 to help Ashland beat the Cavaliers 73-63 in Saturday's Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament championship game. The loss stopped Walsh's 18-game winning...
ASHLAND, OH
Watch: Mike Krzyzewski honored before final Duke home game

It was expected that Duke would roll out the red carpet for Mike Krzyzewski's final home game on Saturday, and they did not disappoint. Around 80 former Blue Devils who played under Krzyzewski — a group self-anointed as "The Brotherhood" — and a packed arena full of Cameron Crazies welcomed the legendary coach into Cameron Indoor Stadium for the last time as he plans to hang it up after this season.
DURHAM, NC

