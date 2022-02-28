Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Nets lone goal in loss

Gourde scored a goal on three shots, dished a shorthanded assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Predators. Gourde gave the Kraken their first lead with a goal at 10:02 of the second period. He also set up Colin Blackwell's shorthanded game-winner early in the third. In his previous seven games, Gourde was limited to one goal and one assist prior to Wednesday's multi-point effort. The 30-year-old has 12 goals, 31 points, 80 shots, 32 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 48 appearances.
Karlsson notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Ducks. Karlsson has three assists in his last three outings, but just four helpers in his last nine. He set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period marker Friday. Karlsson is up to 21 points, 77 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 41 contests in what's been a down year on offense for the center.
Russell Westbrook has had an incredibly difficult season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks like his time with the team could come to an end as early as this offseason. Lakers legend James Worthy recently took some time to give some tough advice to the former MVP. “He’s...
As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson has been playing basketball for a long time, but it's hard to imagine he's had a better night on the hardwood than he did in Friday's nationally televised 115-114 win over the New York Knicks. Johnson scored a career-high 38 points, 21 of which came...
Over the next few weeks, countless words will be spilled to put Mike Krzyzewski's unparalleled career into perspective. Allow us to help frame the way, we think, he'd most prefer: through the accomplishments of his players. Mike Krzyzewski became the man known as Coach K because of who he recruited,...
DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
At this time last year, there wasn't a quarterback in the NFL who was providing more offseason drama than Russell Wilson. During an interview in February 2021, Wilson made it clear that he wasn't happy with the state of the Seahawks -- most notably the offensive line -- and things got so bad that the quarterback's agent actually released a list of four teams Wilson would be willing to accept a trade to.
Talbot made 26 saves in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. Talbot snapped his four-game losing streak with the victory, but he was just as porous Thursday as he's been since mid-February. He has now allowed at least four goals in each of his last five games. Kaapo Kahkonen is likely bound for the blue paint Friday, but he's been scuffling a little lately, too. At least the Preds, who are in pursuit of the Wild for a playoff spot, have been struggling lately, too.
NORTH CANTON — The Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament certainly tested the Walsh men's basketball team's resolve.
Winning it was not going easy without injured guard Darryl Straughter. You just can't shrug your shoulders at the thought of losing a career 2,000-point scorer.
Anderson made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Anderson delivered a vintage performance, looking more like a spry 20-year-old than a weary 40-year-old that had suffered four consecutive regulation losses coming into this one. Rasmus Sandin's first-period goal was the only shot that got by Anderson, while the Sabres provided plenty of support against Toronto backup Petr Mrazek. Anderson evened his season record at 7-7-0 with this unexpected win, but he remains tough to trust in fantasy.
Kane had a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers. Kane scored his 17th goal of the season and fifth in the last four games to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the first period. This game was a battle of the Kanes, as Evander (no relation) countered Patrick's two-point night with two goals for Edmonton. The Oilers' Kane scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, but Chicago's Kane got the last laugh when he helped set up Alex DeBrincat's power-play game-winner in overtime.
Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
Russell Westbrook shot 5-of-17 from the field on Tuesday in a disappointing 109-104 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That performance was hardly an outlier. Westbrook has, on 12 occasions, finished games with more turnovers than made field goals. He's been benched late in several games due to his poor play, and his plus-minus against the Mavericks (-8) was greater than the outcome the Lakers lost the game by (5). At 27-34, any slim hopes the Lakers still held for contention are fading fast. In the fairly near future, their focus will have to shift to next season.
Matt Duchene recorded 2 goals, Roman Josi collected 2 assists and Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots, but the Predators fell to the Kraken, 4-3 Matt Duchene scored twice, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Seattle Kraken by a 4-3 final on Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The result gives the Preds a pair of losses in three meetings with Seattle to finish the season series as Nashville begins a two-game trip.
ASHLAND — The Walsh University women's basketball team will try to start a new winning streak in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Hoover's Annie Roshak scored 19 points and Perry's Karlee Pireu added 18 to help Ashland beat the Cavaliers 73-63 in Saturday's Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.
The loss stopped Walsh's 18-game winning...
It was expected that Duke would roll out the red carpet for Mike Krzyzewski's final home game on Saturday, and they did not disappoint. Around 80 former Blue Devils who played under Krzyzewski — a group self-anointed as "The Brotherhood" — and a packed arena full of Cameron Crazies welcomed the legendary coach into Cameron Indoor Stadium for the last time as he plans to hang it up after this season.
