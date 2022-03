Geekie recorded an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Predators. Geekie helped out on Calle Jarnkrok's game-tying goal in the second period. The 23-year-old Geekie has a goal and an assist in his last two games, and his uptick in offense was rewarded with a move to the top line. With just 14 points in 49 contests overall, he shouldn't be expected to chip in on offense all that regularly regardless of his place in the lineup.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO