'The Shining' takes on a bloody life of its own as opera

Traditional performing arts organizations that for too long kept to their respective silos have gotten hip to the hip by branching out in pursuit of the elusive “crossover fan.” Right now, three of Denver’s major performing-arts organizations have come out of the pandemic shutdown with long-delayed projects directly targeting fans of other arts disciplines.

The Colorado Symphony recently welcomed composer Danny Elfman to celebrate the films of Tim Burton. The DCPA Theatre Company is debuting a new stage musical called “Rattlesnake Kate,” with music written by cellist Neyla Pekarek, a former member of one of the most popular bands in the world, The Lumineers.

And now, heeeeere’s ... opera!

OK, they never say (or sing) the famous “Here’s Johnny” line in Opera Colorado’s new stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Shining” that opened Saturday. That’s because (for better or worse), this curiously compelling new hybrid is a reimagining of King’s 1977 source novel, not Stanley Kubrick’s singular 1980 film. So, no hallway blood floods; no axes; no “Here’s Johnny” — and a very different ending.

Still, the book has its own advantages that lend themselves to the stage: The story itself is far more emotionally deep. The monstrous, alcohol-fueled underbelly of flawed caretaker Jack Torrance comes across as far more complex in an opera context, stemming as it does from years of childhood abuse. And yet, while Jack is “taken over” by the actual villain of this story — the hotel itself — it’s clear that his own history of violence toward his wife and son far predates their visit to the Stanley Hotel. (You can call it “The Overlook” … but we Coloradans know.)

“The Shining” is a creepy campfire story, for sure, yet it strikes to the emotional core of our most primal fears — that domestic violence and murderous urges pulse not far from the surface of the American family. There’s just something big and horribly grandiose about the wicked imagination of Stephen King that lends itself perfectly to an operatic treatment. One directed here by David Radamés Toro and conducted by Ari Pelto. The libretto is gorgeously sung by a cast of 20, with the heavy lifting falling to Edward Parks and Kelly Kaduce as Jack and Wendy Torrance. But the breakout star of the night is Scenic Designer Erhard Rom, whose living, breathing set, fueled by shadows and projected video animations, becomes a haunting character unto itself, one that fluidly blends past and present, the living and the dead.

Rebekah Parks, a 32-year-old Opera Colorado subscriber who came at Saturday’s opening from the opera camp, was duly impressed.

“I had chills the whole time,” she said. “The suspense, the music, the lighting … and that set was just alive. Personally, I would never have paired up opera and ‘The Shining,’ but that was fun.”

Her friend Sonia Ellison, 30, a fan of both opera and the movie, says the opera makes her want to read the book now, “because I loved the opera even more than I loved the movie.”

Still, hardcore film fans who have been driving down Speer Boulevard the past few months seeing those iconically creepy Grady twins on that huge poster draped down the side of the Denver Performing Arts Complex are going to be left somewhat perplexed (because you don't get much of them). Fans like Rebecca Gorman O'Neill, playwright and chair of the English Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“Anyone expecting an adaptation of the Kubrick film is going to be disappointed,” she said. “Everything that Kubrick added to the story in his film is studiously avoided here.”

This new incarnation of “The Shining” leans more toward a Broadway musical than a traditional opera. The actors don’t just stand and sing. There is acting and blocking and even some bonafide choreography. Almost the entire book is (beautifully) sung, which makes it sort of like “The Phantom of the Opera” … meets “Beetlejuice.”

But even the most mundane of lines of dialogue are sung, which threw Gorman O'Neill: “One of the first lines was, ‘Did you remember to put the parking brake on?’ ” she said.

Which means that even traditional opera veterans are going to have to adapt. But this crossover effort clearly is aimed not at Opera Colorado’s tried and true-blue, but rather those King fans who are most likely to be coming to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the first time. You know, those people who post frozen Jack Nicholson GIFs as a standard response to pretty much any Facebook post about anything. Yes, I am talking about my brother, Kevin, who is a big fan of "The Shining." How big? "I would probably buy in for going to the opera, probably for the first time ever, for ‘The Shining,’” he told me flat-out.

And then there’s the opera veteran sitting next to me who was a little befuddled when she was asked at intermission what she thought — and yet, she may have accidentally hit the croquet mallet squarely on the head.

“Well … it was a lot like opera,” she said.

Not opera, exactly but … “like” opera.

The thing about turning any film or book into a stage musical is that it necessarily then becomes its own thing with its own fans. No matter your taste, there’s no question “The Shining” makes for a wholly original evening that will leave audiences revisiting their preconceptions about opera.

“I think it will help people realize that the opera isn't just some stuffy thing for old people — it can be inventive and modern and creative,” Parks said.

And, as Ellison noted of Opera Colorado, “They are also doing ‘Carmen,’ which is awesome. Maybe seeing ‘The Shining’ will make people realize that opera is cool and want to come back.”