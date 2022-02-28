Forex Today: Safe-haven flows dominate markets to start the week

Global equities fell, and bond yields have edged lower. The large equity markets in the Asia-Pacific region were off more than 1%. Russia's formal recognition of the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine kicked out the legs upon which hope of diplomatic solution stood. Putin's decision to send in troops into the regions is seen the start of the war. The US, UK, and EU are preparing sanctions. As one might expect, global equities fell, and bond yields have edged lower. The large equity markets in the Asia Pacific region were off more than 1%. Europe's Stoxx 600 gapped lower and subsequently filled the gap, and is trying to snap a three-day slide. S&P futures have recouped most of their earlier declines, while NASDAQ futures are off about 0.4%. The US 10-year yield is off slightly near 1.93%, after earlier slipping below 1.90%. Most European benchmark narrowly mixed. The foreign exchange market reaction is somewhat counter-intuitive. The Scandis and Antipodeans led the major currencies higher. The yen, Swiss franc, and sterling are nursing modest losses. Among emerging market, central European currencies are posting small gains, while most of the freely accessible currencies are weaker. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is recovering from initial losses after posting small declines over the past two sessions. Gold had rallied to new highs, a bit above $1914, but sold off to almost $1895 in early European turnover where new bids emerged. Crude oil jumped on the news and the April WTI contract neared $95. It is now near $94, after finishing last week a little above $90. Natural gas prices have risen as well. The US contract is up about 4.0%, while Europe's benchmark has risen by around 7.5%. Iron ore fell by 2% after advancing 5% yesterday, and copper is heavy for a third session.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO