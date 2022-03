The new funding is a major booster for PrimaryBid as it works its expansion into other European nations as well as the United States. PrimaryBid has secured the sum of $190 million from investors in a Series C funding round in a bid to push forth its European and global markets expansion plans. As reported by TechCrunch, the capital raise was led by Vision 2 Fund of SoftBank Group Corp (TYO: 9984), as well as previous investors from the company’s $50 million Series B round which featured London Stock Exchange Group, Draper Esprit, OMERS Ventures, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, ABN AMRO Ventures, Pentech and Outward Ventures.

