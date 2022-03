PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Moses Wood had a career-high 28 points as Portland beat San Diego 73-55 in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament on Friday night. Chika Nduka had 14 points and seven rebounds for Portland (18-13). Kristian Sjolund added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Robertson had 10 points and nine assists.

