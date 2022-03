MILLEDGEVILLE — It was the third trip to the Final Four in the last four seasons for Windsor Forest, and this time the Knights punched their ticket to the first championship game in school history. The Knights finished with a flourish as they closed things out on a 6-0 run in the final three minutes to beat Thomson 60-53 on Saturday afternoon at Georgia College & State University. ...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO