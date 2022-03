As California deals with repeated droughts, some residents have had to worry they may lose access to clean drinking water. The state’s Household Water Supply Shortage System has reported 3,775 wells have gone dry since 2013, and the Public Policy Institute of California projected in mid-2021 that 2,700 more could follow that year, with a thousand more the next, if dry conditions continued.

