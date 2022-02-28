ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece closes its airspace for Russian airlines

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday closed its airspace for all Russian aircraft in line with a European Union decision, the country's civil aviation authority said.

Only humanitarian and emergency flights will be allowed under a notice issued by the Greek authority. The notice will apply for three months, the authority said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Peter Graff

