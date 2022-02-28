ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Clark County

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
Generic Ambulance (Cox Media Group)

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Clark County early Monday morning.

We called the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, and they told us troopers were called out to the 6400 block of Old Columbus Road north of Harmony Township around 12:47 a.m.

>>2 taken to the hospital after crash in Dayton

When crews arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle rolled over.

Medics made at least one transport to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to OSP.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

