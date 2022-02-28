Backstage Update On Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 Status

Jake “The Snake” Roberts is entering his third year as a regular performer in AEW. But he admits he didn’t know much about the promotion before he was brought in. “It’s kind of way too good to be true,” Roberts said on the DDP Snake Pit podcast. “You know, at that time, I wasn’t too closely connected to watching anything, so I had no idea. I knew that Cody Rhodes was there. I don’t think Dustin (Rhodes) was even working for them at the time when I first started hearing about it. But, you know, how many times have we heard the story, ‘Oh there’s this promotion, it’s really cool. We’ll make millions of dollars.’ Yeah, yeah, yeah. See ya.”

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO