Shock and disbelief brings odd silence as women and children seek refuge in Poland

Moved to tears by the plight of the Ukrainian people, Polish volunteer Katarzyna Jasinska was offering a warm children's jacket to a refugee who had just crossed into Poland's eastern border village of Medyka. "Some have arrived without anything at all or with just a handbag. As they fled, they didn't have time to bring a thing," said the veterinary technician who left her home in Tychy, southern Poland to offer a helping hand. "Some are wounded. They simply need everything. It's an unimaginable tragedy," the 25-year-old told AFP, surrounded by dozens of plastic bags packed with clothes for the new arrivals. Jasinska is one of thousands of volunteers -- Poles as well as Ukrainians living in Poland -- who have dropped everything to help the refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO