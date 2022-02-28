ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Ukrainians offer prayers of peace as tensions rise overseas

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43i0nY_0eR0DhsN00

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ukrainians in the Central Valley are turning to their faith during the ongoing crisis with Russia.

Sunday morning, St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Clovis held a special service to pray for their loved ones back home.

“They’re my family. Innocent people, nobody deserves that,” explained Lesya Blazar, a Ukrainian immigrant

Blazar says she checked in with her aunt who lives in Ukraine on Sunday.

“She got really scared because she said Putin is gonna use nuclear weapons and they’re just really, really scared,” explained Blazar.

Reverend Gregory Zubacz has family that has fled the country.

“They actually showed up to Serbia unannounced, at the doorstep of relatives there to get away from the fighting,” said Zubacz.

Ukrainians are also praising their brothers’ strength.

“I’ve seen some footage of Molotov cocktails demolishing Russian military vehicles. The Russians underestimated the Ukrainians.”

But many are also feeling let down by the international community and they call on world leaders to step in.

Reverend Zubacz is grateful for the support from the Fresno and Clovis community. He estimates there are about 6,000 to 10,000 Ukrainians in the valley.

“We have had so many people come out offering their prayers, and financial support, and material support for Ukraine,” said Zubacz.

For now, the faithful continue praying they can turn the page.

“We have to trust in God, that he is going to help us.”

And they wait.

“I’m just begging don’t delay. I don’t want it to be too late.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Kingsburg man helping Ukranian claim asylum in US

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kingsburg man who welcomed a Ukrainian exchange student into his home in 2015 is now helping him claim asylum in the United States following the outbreak of war in the eastern-European country. Chad Thompson took Nick Zinchenko into his home as an exchange student approximately seven years ago and they […]
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State hosts teach-in on Ukraine situation

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- The Russian attack on Ukraine is nearly one week in, and still some Ukrainians in Fresno want the public to know more about why this is happening. For the first time since the pandemic, Fresno State held a teach-in open to the community.  Dr. Nataliia Kasianenko led the teach-in. She grew up […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Central Valley#Ukraine#Religion#Ksee Kgpe Rrb#Ukrainian Catholic Church#Russians#Nexstar Media Inc#Yourcentralvalley Com
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno remembers loss of a ‘tremendous’ Hmong leader

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular Hmong leader in Fresno passed away this week. Nhia Long Vang died early in the morning on March 2. According to Cher Vang, vice-president of the Special Guerrilla Unit (SGU) Veterans chapter in Fresno, Nhia Long Vang was a former Major and was recruited to help the U.S. government […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Kern doctor pleads guilty to trespassing on Capitol grounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Simone Gold, once contracted at Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to trespassing on government buildings during the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Gold has no prior criminal convictions and faces up to six months in prison and a fine up to $9,500, according to court records. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Study finds 60% of Fresno residents are “rent-burdened”

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A majority of Fresno County residents are spending a large portion of their paycheck on rent. A recent study by the University of California, Merced found that 60% are what is called “rent-burdened.” “The Central Valley is considered one of the more affordable regions in California but for the people who […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno residents worry as lack of affordable housing grows

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Community activists gathered outside of City Hall on Friday to demand city leaders take action in the affordable housing crisis that’s growing worse by the day. “The average home in Fresno now is around $360,000. That’s up $100,000 from 2019,” said Karla Martinez with Leadership Council Fresno. According to a report […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These zip codes are the highest-earning in Fresno

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy