The General Student Senate discuss multiple student events and the UMSG election

By Grace Blanchard
Maine Campus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Feb. 22, The University of Maine General Student Senate held their weekly meeting in Room 100 in Neville Hall to discuss the winter carnival, the upcoming debate and other general reports. The meeting opened with the general good and welfare section in which any non-member of the...

mainecampus.com

