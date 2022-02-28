The General Student Senate discuss multiple student events and the UMSG election

This year, The Cavalier Daily Editorial Board endorses three candidates running for Student Council College of Arts and Sciences representative — third-year College student Gabriela Hernandez, second-year College student Lillian Rojas and first-year College student Princess Olubuse-Omisore. Compared to recent years, this is a low number of endorsements. We attribute this to our firm commitment to endorsing representatives that have displayed dedication to Student Council and to the betterment of students’ lives on Grounds. Each of these three candidates expressed a clear vision of their ideal Student Council and tangible steps they intend to take. In particular, each candidate intends to support programs that enable low-income, diverse and marginalized students to gain full access to the University community and all of its resources.

