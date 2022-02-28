ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

‘Showing respect’: revival of Japanese technique that promises fish a better way to die

By Nili Blanck
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsIgP_0eR0DTT500
Chef Erik Guerrero started the Nuestra Pesca project in Vera Cruz, Mexico, teaching fishermen to use ike jime methods.

Every morning, hundreds of small white fishing boats dot the dark blue waters of Veracruz’s coastline on the Gulf of Mexico. Most of the crews, many of whose families have been fishing for generations, employ traditional methods – using nets to catch large numbers of fish, which then slowly asphyxiate once out of the water.

But a few of the fishermen are doing something different, using a technique that emerged in Japan several centuries ago. It is a method for slaughtering fish that emulates a process called ike jime, which is based on a simple scientific principle: the less trauma the fish experiences, the longer the flesh remains fresh.

Ike jime begins even before the fish is brought out of the water. It relies on manipulation, temperature and hygiene – three factors not usually much taken into account. Fish are caught selectively with hooks, not nets, and are always taken out of the water still alive so they can be tossed back in if they are not big enough.

Once the fish has been caught, a small knife is traditionally used to swiftly sever the brain from the spinal cord. After it has been paralysed, the fish is placed in iced water so that 80% to 90% of its blood is drained from its body. Experts say this is the most important step, as it is the blood that contains the notoriously fishy taste that contributes to a short shelf life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IV4w2_0eR0DTT500
Fishermen on the Sontecomapan lagoon on their panga boat. Ike jime fish are caught on hooks and are taken out of the water alive and thrown back if too small. Photograph: Richard Ellis/Alamy

The men in Veracruz who have started using techniques influenced by ike jime are part of the Nuestra Pesca project, an artisanal fishing collective started by a chef, Erik Guerrero. In 2015, Guerrero left his post as executive chef at a famous restaurant in Mexico City, Pujol, to return to his home state and open his own restaurant. But when he realised that the quality of the seafood he was getting was not staying fresh for more than a couple of days, he started investigating how he could acquire and distribute it himself.

Unlike large-scale industrial fishing, which prioritises quantity over quality, ike jime is a hands-on, time-consuming process that requires a scaled-back fishing operation. Whereas fishermen in Veracruz were once trapping fish in large nets, those who work with Nuestra Pesca now catch fewer fish and use a very sharp wire – a tool adopted instead of the traditional knife – to inspect each fish. If it meets Nuestra Pesca’s standards, they emulate ike jime by making a swift incision under its fins to begin draining its blood.

Using ike jime also means that, compared with industrial fishing, Guerrero’s team is reducing the number of fish they take. They apply many of the same principles of the farm-to-table movement, only consuming fish that are in season and avoiding larger, apex species – sharks, marlins, swordfish and others – that keep ocean ecosystems in balance.

Encouraging traditional fishing communities to switch from a model that promotes mass production to one that only takes what is needed has not been easy.

“Fishermen weren’t used to doing it this way,” says Guerrero, who started employing one boat and now manages more than 100 men. He had to convince each one to make the switch, and prove to them the worthiness of ike jime – something that does not happen overnight “when you have three or four generations who have been doing something a certain way”.

He says he feels for his crews, pointing out the frustration many felt in making the switch from net to hook. Once used to catching dozens of fish at the same time, they now might not catch more than one or two fish in 12 hours.

“It simply wouldn’t work if the product wasn’t incredible,” he says.

It is also the quality of the fish that allows Nuestra Pesca to stay in business since they can charge more for a kilo of ike jime fish than for catches using their old methods.

To evaluate the long-term effects of such a change in fishing methods, Nuestra Pesca has teamed up with scientists at the Veracruz University’s institute of fish and marine sciences. “It’s not the only place in the world that does this, but it’s a great case study,” says Dr Leo Ortiz-Lozano, one of the researchers, who specialises in the management and conservation of coastal zones.

Before Nuestra Pesca, he was not aware that ike jime was performed on fish, other than tuna, outside Japan. Now, he is passionate about how it has been adapted in Mexico: “It’s really our favourite project.”

Ortiz-Lozano enjoys how being friendlier to the fish is changing the use of resources. Everything is connected, he says.

“Fish are not normally considered within animal rights frameworks, but this is showing respect to the individual,” he says. “If fishermen do well, then the environment does well, and so does the consumer.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#White Fish#Japanese
One Green Planet

Decomposing, Deformed, and Trampled to Death: Horrific Footage Shows Conditions on Italian Chicken Farms

Spanish animal protection charity, Equalia, led an undercover investigation into an Italian chicken farm between July and August 2021. The raw footage is horrific and disturbing and shows the realities of poultry farms. The exposed chicken farm supplies chickens to AIA, Europe’s fourth-largest poultry producer, which sells its products around the world.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Two octopuses spotted walking on a Ceredigion beach

Two octopuses were rescued by walkers after they were spotted crawling along a beach. The cephalopods had washed up at New Quay, Ceredigion, where they were found by Fran Fitzpatrick and Joshua Pedley. They had decided to see if there was anything interesting on the sands after Storm Franklin and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Mexico City
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman regrets leaving cat home alone after seeing him do this on camera

Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
PETS
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Dog owner shocks viewers with ‘alarming’ size of 13-month-old puppy: ‘How are you not scared?’

A dog owner has left people on social media astounded, and slightly intimidated, after showing the size of his puppy at just 13 months old.The owner of Appa, an Alabai puppy, frequently shares videos of the dog on TikTok, where he posts under the username @appathealabai.In one recent video, Appa’s owner attempted to convey the actual size of the dog with a video of the Alabai, also known as a Central Asian shepherd dog, standing on its hind legs in front of the front door.In the clip, which included the text caption: “Is the front door a good comparison?” it...
PETS
The Guardian

The Guardian

177K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy