SAN JOSE – Timing has been everything for Sharks forward Scott Reedy over the last several days. Had he been outside of the South Bay last Sunday afternoon, instead of hanging around at home, Reedy might not have played at SAP Center that night against the Seattle Kraken. Had he not answered a call that day from a number he didn’t recognize, he might not have scored his first NHL goal and given his mom a special birthday gift.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO