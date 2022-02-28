ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Biden’s National Security Memo Bolsters US Cybersecurity

By Bren Briggs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo account for the growing potential threat of cyberattacks across government systems, the Biden administration is prioritizing its efforts to strengthen the U.S.’s cybersecurity capabilities. In the latest National Security Memorandum, the administration provided direction on cybersecurity requirements and operations for national systems, demonstrating the government’s effort to modernize and bolster...

MSNBC

Pres. Biden to meet with the National Security Council on Ukraine

Amid growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and growing criticisms over how to stop an invasion from happening, the White House confirmed that President Biden will meet with the National Security Council. That meeting shows that the White House maintains its belief Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by NBC’s White House Correspondent Josh Lederman and Tracy Walder, a former FBI special agent and former CIA officer, to discuss the latest diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in Eastern Europe.Feb. 20, 2022.
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
