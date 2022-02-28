How Biden’s National Security Memo Bolsters US Cybersecurity
To account for the growing potential threat of cyberattacks across government systems, the Biden administration is prioritizing its efforts to strengthen the U.S.’s cybersecurity capabilities. In the latest National Security Memorandum, the administration provided direction on cybersecurity requirements and operations for national systems, demonstrating the government’s effort to modernize and bolster...securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0