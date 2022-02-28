ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Belkin's new iPhone MagSafe charger is the one Apple should have made

By Matthew Bolton
T3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelkin has just announced a new iPhone charger, which is not normally massively newsworthy, but when I saw this one I wanted to point it out to other people who, like me, have been feeling indifferent to Apple's MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. The (deep...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W powers your iPhone 13 or 12 series

Keep your phone in a convenient spot while you drive with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. Offering MagSafe compatibility, it powers up your iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series phones. Simply attach it to the air vent in your vehicle, and then you can see your phone while you drive safely. It connects via the 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply to charge and provides 10 watts of power. Coming in a sleek black color, it blends in with your car’s decor. Moreover, it weighs only 95 grams so won’t put any stress on your vents. Made with a high-quality base, it lets you view your phone in any orientation. So you’ll be able to charge, stream, talk, and navigate. You’ll love the fact that you can place it with just one hand, achieving magnetic alignment with ease.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals to Shop Now — Apple, JBL, Belkin and More

We are in the depths of winter and sinking into our couches with a good series to watch is our priority. There's only one way to make it better: a new TV from Amazon! Right now, Amazon Deals has loads of discounts on TVs and electronics to take advantage of. But the deals aren't just on TVs -- you can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to make winter a bit easier. With that in mind, we picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love with Amazon Deals.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

It's raining "new" Apples and Androids: Time for one iPhone and Galaxy every other year?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. Have you seen the new Galaxy S22 Ultra? The cameras stick out - it's crazy! And the iPhone 14 Pro? No camera bump, and again - in a triangle. What about the Pixel 6? It's so unique! It has a visor camera bump - what?! And Huawei's P50 Pro has a camera bump that looks like a stovetop! Smartphones are fun!
CELL PHONES
The Verge

OtterBox’s MagSafe battery pack outdoes Apple’s

When Dieter Bohn reviewed Apple’s MagSafe battery pack, he wasn’t exactly thrilled with its performance. Unfortunately, the relatively small battery pack didn’t have enough juice to top off an iPhone 12 even once. And, like most things from Apple, it came with an unusually high price tag and only worked with a proprietary Lightning cable for charging.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Magsafe#Smart Phone#Ios#The Apple Store#Usb C
KRQE News 13

Best iPhone charger

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. More now than ever, keeping our mobile devices charged is a high priority. With so many kinds of iPhone chargers available, choosing which one works best for your needs can be difficult. Whether you need a wired or wireless charger, you’ll also want to consider what types are compatible with your phone and what speed you want your charger to offer.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
Apple Insider

OtterBox's Disney Anniversary iPhone case review: Fun, but lacks MagSafe

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — OtterBox's collection of Disney WorldiPhone cases pair the popular Symmetry case with nostalgic and retro imagery, though they lack support for Apple's MagSafe.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Nomad Base One charges your iPhone in style with MagSafe

Nomad has launched a new Base One charger for the iPhone. It is a stylish combination of metal and glass that looks elegant on a desk. The Nomad Base One is quite heavy so it rests well on the desk and doesn’t come up with the iPhone when you try to remove it from the charger (something that happens with the Apple MagSafe puck). It is priced at $130 and is available on the Nomad website. You can get the 30W Nomad power adapter for half the price if you order it with the new accessory.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Four new iPhone 13 MagSafe case colors rumored for Apple's spring event

Apple is preparing a collection of new MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 range, with a leaker revealing four new options could be arriving as part of Apple's upcoming special event. Apple periodically adds new color options to its range of cases, and early 2022 seems to be no exception....
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Nomad Base One review: The most premium MagSafe charger around

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Nomad's first MFi-certifiedMagSafe charger — Base One — has landed. With an all-glass and metal design, it's the most luxurious MagSafe charger to hit the market yet.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Nubia Z40 Pro comes with Apple's MagSafe-like charging tech

Nubia only recently announced its REDMAGIC 7 series. Along with the gaming smartphone, Nubia introduced also introduced the new Z40 Pro Gravity Edition which brings Apple's MagSafe-like wireless charging solution to Android. When Apple launched the iPhone 12 series, it brought a whole new wireless charging solution to the smartphone...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Nomad Base One MagSafe charger hands-on: Beautiful, pricey

Let’s just get this out of the way at the start: The Nomad Base One is not inexpensive at $130. That’s true for a number of the accessory maker’s products. But it’s especially true in this case because the Base One is a MagSafe charger, and a MagSafe charger only. It’s not the $150 Base Station, which can charge two devices and an Apple Watch all at once. It’s not the $200 Base Station Pro, which can do two phones and AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

How The Apple Newton's Failure Led To The iPhone

Apple's approach to smartphone innovation in the past decade has focused more on refinement, instead of racing ahead of rivals. High refresh rate screens? Apple only warmed up to the idea last year. Crazy-fast charging? iPhones still have a long, long way to go. Megapixel-heavy cameras? 2022 iPhones peak at 12-megapixel, while Android phones are readying for the 200-megapixel race. But that was not always the case.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Review: This mophie 3-in-1 is the quintessential travel charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods

Last month we saw mophie unveil a sharp-looking 3-in-1 official MagSafe travel charger that seemed like the perfect solution for powering up iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on the go. Spoiler alert, after testing it out for the last few weeks, it’s as fantastic as we hoped. Read on for all the details about why the mophie 3-in-1 is the best iPhone travel charger out there.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Hands-on: The Zike MagSafe Charger Stand features active cooling to charge an iPhone faster [Video]

The Zike 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand for iPhone is an Apple-certified charger that can charge your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 up to 50% faster thanks to on-board active cooling. Traditional MagSafe chargers can only maintain short bursts of 15W charging before your iPhone heats up and throttles back power to reduce the temperature. Zike’s charger features a button to enable active thermal cooling to reduce your iPhone’s temperature, allowing it to receive 15W of wireless power for longer periods of time.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Leaked images of four new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases appear online

As many of you may probably know, with the upcoming arrival of Spring, we can expect some new colors for the iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. 9to5Mac reports about four new colors that will reportedly come to the MagSafe silicone case line for the iPhone 13 series. Four new silicone cases...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy