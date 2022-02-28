ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Worried Americans reveal resolve of relatives in Ukraine: They will 'not be underestimated'

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETUCHEN, N.J. – Thousands of miles away from the war Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine, people gathered to support the men and women fighting back against Russian forces – some saying their family and friends in Ukraine have picked up arms and are ready to fight....

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Ukraine's military desperately needs more lethal aid and Congress must step up

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WATCH SEN. JONI ERNST DISCUSS THIS TOPIC AND MORE ON "FOX NEWS SUNDAY" ON SUNDAY, MARCH 6. The shock and horror of Russian President Vladimir Putin's lawless and bloody invasion of Ukraine are giving way to the fog of war. Exact data on casualty counts, the progress of the Russian advance, and the durability of the Ukrainian resistance remain unclear. Still, if the Ukrainians continue to increase their rate of lethal weapons deployment as they have in the last 72 hours, resupply becomes extremely urgent.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Putin critic who left Russia flees Kyiv as 'double refugee'

To Olena, it feels like Vladimir Putin has been chasing her for years. Fed up with Putin’s government, the Russian citizen left her native country six years ago and moved to Ukraine, where she helped raise funds for women and children whose homes had been destroyed in years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metuchen, NJ
Government
City
Metuchen, NJ
Fox News

Ukrainian American recalls son's 'scary' phone call during Russia invasion: 'Mom, they started bombing'

A Ukrainian American mother in Iowa is hoping her son can reunite with his wife and 1-year-old son as he remains behind the Ukraine border amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Irena Laura Yoder of Dubuque, Iowa, told Fox News Digital she urged her son TJ — whose surname she wanted omitted for privacy reasons — to flee the city of Kyiv as the world braced for Russian troops to act under Vladimir Putin’s command.
POLITICS
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian Americans#Ukrainians#European#Fox News Digital
Fox News

Ukraine's Foreign Minister in joint meeting with Sec. Blinken: We will not accept 'Russian ultimatums'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to the press Saturday on the Polish-Ukrainian border alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Ukrainian minister discussed ongoing diplomatic meetings with Russian officials, and the possibility of a peaceful resolution. However, Kuleba was less than optimistic about the ongoing humanitarian crisis. "I...
POLITICS
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy: The Ukrainians are fighting tanks with sticks

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy weighed in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Friday. REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: The real challenge here, five years ago, I was sitting in the White House in the Situation Room with Joe Biden as vice president, trying to talk them into sending the Stingers to Ukraine because I just came back from a trip there … Train them and let them defend themselves … That was in the last years of their administration, and you know what else? Months ago, when the president was talking about standing up to Putin, I was on the phone when I said, "Let them have weapons now so they can defend themselves," but he wanted to wait until Russia had invaded. What benefit is that? It's too late in the process … and then he has a press conference and says, "Well, if Putin just takes a little bit of the country." … He gave Putin all the missed signals and missed reading of it, and if you watch Putin, remember this, this is the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Soviet Union. Putin wants to put the motherland back together. He's like a mafia boss. He's evil, right? And in that he wants to put his lieutenants in charge, but you're pushing them back against the wall. If we had deterred him beforehand, we have seen time and again the bravery of those in Ukraine that will defend and fight themselves. The problem is, they're fighting tanks with sticks … but if he learned today what we should do for the future, let Taiwan speed up the weapons for Taiwan to defend themselves as well … but what is he talking about? He's working with China and Russia to bring Iran back into the world economy, give them billions of dollars and give them a nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Blinken says US not seeking regime change in Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the U.S. wasn’t seeking "regime change" in Moscow. "In any event, it’s not up to us," he told the BBC from Brussels. "The Russian people need to decide their leadership. They need to decide whether the leaders that are there are actually advancing and representing their needs, their interests, their will. It’s absolutely not up to us."
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Russia invasion: Refugees fleeing Ukraine mark largest, fastest displacement pattern since WWII

More than 1.25 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a Saturday press release. The mass displacement marks the "largest humanitarian crisis Europe has seen since World War [II]," said IOM , which is asking for $350 million to support humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.
WORLD
Fox News

Fox News

720K+
Followers
145K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy