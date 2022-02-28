Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “Squid Game” and “CODA” won big at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Motion picture awards
• Male actor in a leading role: Will Smith, “King Richard”
• Female actor in a leading role: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
• Male actor in a supporting role: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
• Female actor in a supporting role: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
• Cast: “CODA”
• Stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”
Television awards
• Male actor in a drama series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
• Female actor in a drama series: Jung Hoyeon, “Squid Game”
• Drama ensemble: “Succession”
• Male actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
• Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”
• Comedy ensemble: “Ted Lasso”
• Male actor in a TV movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
• Female actor in a TV movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
• Stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0