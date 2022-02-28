Australia floods: Eight dead in ‘unprecedented’ weather emergency

Australia is “underprepared” for extreme weather such as the deadly flooding on the east coast despite decades of warnings over the climate crisis, an environmental expert has said. Professor Hilary Bambrick said the country needed to do more to cope with freak weather events as global warming increases their frequency. Eastern Australia has been hit by more than a week of torrential rain and flooding, which started in Queensland before moving down into New South Wales. To date, at least 14 people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed. On Thursday, 200,000 people were evacuated from Sydney...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO