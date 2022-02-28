ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia floods: Eight dead in ‘unprecedented’ weather emergency

Cover picture for the articleIntense rain and record-breaking floods have hit eastern Australia, killing eight...

Give them citizenship! Calls for the Fijian heroes who rescued dozens of Aussies from deadly floods to get permanent residence in Australia after their acts of bravery

There are calls for a group of heroic Fijian abattoir workers to be granted Australian citizenship after rescuing elderly residents of an aged care home from New South Wales' generational floods. The city of Lismore in northern NSW remains cut off, where more than 1,000 stranded residents are trapped or...
Australia ‘underprepared’ for deadly floods despite decades of climate warnings, expert says

Australia is “underprepared” for extreme weather such as the deadly flooding on the east coast despite decades of warnings over the climate crisis, an environmental expert has said. Professor Hilary Bambrick said the country needed to do more to cope with freak weather events as global warming increases their frequency. Eastern Australia has been hit by more than a week of torrential rain and flooding, which started in Queensland before moving down into New South Wales. To date, at least 14 people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed. On Thursday, 200,000 people were evacuated from Sydney...
Harrowing reality of Australia's flood crisis: Depressing footage emerges of the inside of an inundated Queensland home: 'The water came in so fast'

The flooding in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales has caused widespread destruction to both residences and towns, with one Brisbane local revealing the real impact the deluge has had on her home. TikTok user josiejoyyy has shared depressing footage of the moment she discovered her home had been...
Major floods swamp Australia’s east coast, claiming eight lives

It is the worst flooding seen in the area since 2011. Parts of the Australian city of Brisbane are under water after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed eight people. The flooding in the city of 2.6 million people and its surrounding area is...
Australia tells tens of thousands to flee floods

Deadly floods spread down Australia's east coast Tuesday, stranding residents on rooftops and bridges and prompting authorities to order tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. "We've seen people stranded on roofs for hours, we've seen children being rescued, we're seeing people stranded on bridges," said New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet.
Heavy rains flood eastern Australia, killing seven

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Severe flooding not seen in more than a decade in eastern Australia has killed at least seven people with several others still missing, authorities. Eastern Australia was hit with heavy rain over the weekend that saw the area around Brisbane, the country's third largest city, see more than 15.7 inches of rain on Sunday alone, prompting nearly two dozen flood warnings for the state of Queensland.
