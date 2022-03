The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends Australians aged 16 years and older have a COVID booster vaccine three months after receiving their second dose. You now need a third dose to be considered “up to date” with COVID vaccination, previously known as “fully vaccinated”. Despite this, only about half of the eligible population has received a booster dose. Many people are wondering how booster side effects compare to the first two doses, when they can get a booster dose after COVID infection, and whether we’ll need more than three doses in the future. Here we answer some of your COVID...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO