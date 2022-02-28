Passage Bio to Report Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

WARMINSTER, PA — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) and a Moderna affiliate seeking damages for infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,058,069, 8,492,359, 8,822,668, 9,364,435, 9,504,651, and 11,141,378 in the manufacture and sale of MRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19. The patents relate to nucleic acid-lipid particles and lipid vesicles, as well as compositions and methods for their use. The filed complaint is available on the Arbutus website.
