ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Passage Bio to Report Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022, to report its fourth quarter and...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2021 Financial Results, Corporate Updates

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) recently announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “In 2022 we will continue to advance Galafold growth worldwide while securing AT-GAA approvals for global launches. We have also made the strategic decision now not to spin off our gene therapy programs and technologies. As a result, we are streamlining our portfolio and aligning our organization around a more focused R&D pipeline. These actions will remove approximately $400 million in operating expenses through 2026. We are strongly committed to profitability in 2023 and will continue to be self-sustaining without the need for any further equity financings. As we reach these major inflection points of a second approved medicine as well as profitability, we are taking a significant step forward toward our vision to be one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies focused on rare diseases.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

CubeSmart Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend

MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced that its Board of Trustees recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on April 18, 2022, to common shareholders of record on April 1, 2022. CubeSmart is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March:. The Company states that a live webcast of the events will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for 30 days following the events.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MyChesCo

QNB Corp. Declares Q1 2022 Dividend

QUAKERTOWN, PA — The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on March 1, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The cash dividend is payable on March 25, 2022, to shareholders of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasg#Investors News#Investors Passagebio Com#Company
MyChesCo

Zynerba Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 Trial of Zygel

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced the completion of enrollment for the 14-week Phase 2 INSPIRE (Assessing the Impact of Zygel [Transdermal CBD Gel] on Pediatric Behavioral and Emotional Symptoms of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome) trial of Zygel in the treatment of behavioral symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q) in children and adolescents. The Company continues to expect topline data from this trial mid-year 2022. The Company has previously received orphan drug designation for Zygel in 22q from the FDA.
DEVON, PA
MyChesCo

MT Cap for NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Now Available Nationwide

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) announced the commercial launch of the MT Cap in the U.S. The company’s nationwide team of clinical training managers and practice development managers are trained and available to support Neurostar practices with this new technique for determining a patient’s Motor Threshold (MT), a critical step of the treatment process.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Moderna

WARMINSTER, PA — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) and a Moderna affiliate seeking damages for infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,058,069, 8,492,359, 8,822,668, 9,364,435, 9,504,651, and 11,141,378 in the manufacture and sale of MRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine for COVID-19. The patents relate to nucleic acid-lipid particles and lipid vesicles, as well as compositions and methods for their use. The filed complaint is available on the Arbutus website.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

FDA Grants Cabaletta Bio Fast Track Designation for MuSK-CAART

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recenlty granted Fast Track Designation for MuSK-CAART, or muscle-specific kinase (MuSK) chimeric autoantibody receptor T (MuSK-CAART) cells, to improve activities of daily living and muscle strength in patients with MuSK antibody-positive myasthenia gravis. MuSK-CAART is being evaluated as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis (MG).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MyChesCo

Management and Strategy Institute Announces Winners of Continuous Improvement Award March 2022

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Management and Strategy Institute announced the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for March 2022. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals that show dedication to process improvement and continuous innovation. Winners must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award. Winners typically have process improvement experience using tools such as Six Sigma, Lean, or Total Quality Management. They also demonstrate continuous improvement of themselves through volunteer work.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Business Advisor Coaches Real Estate Partners From $600K to $1.6 Million

LITITZ, PA — Five years ago, as realtors Jim Bedorf and Justin Prince —working to sell houses in Central PA — were losing time and energy to tasks they loathed. Without knowing it, they were experiencing Entrepreneurial Poverty: sacrificing relationships, income, freedom, and wealth in an effort to keep their business afloat. Today, Jim and Justin’s nine-person Bedorf Prince Team brings in $1.6 million in annual revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Haverford Trust Adds Two New Vice Presidents and Portfolio Managers

RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company, a private firm providing wealth management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment solutions for nonprofits and retirement plan services, recently announced Dan Geraghty and Lindsey Pierce have joined the firm as Vice Presidents & Portfolio Managers. In their roles, Geraghty and Pierce will develop and cultivate client and advisor relationships and manage investment portfolios.
HAVERFORD, PA
MyChesCo

New Bitcoin ATM Opens in Phoenixville, PA

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — Hippo Kiosks LLC has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Phoenixville, PA. The new machine is placed in Phoenixville is located at the Save More Discount shop at 218 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460. The Bitcoin ATM allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy