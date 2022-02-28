Passage Bio to Report Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) recently announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “In 2022 we will continue to advance Galafold growth worldwide while securing AT-GAA approvals for global launches. We have also made the strategic decision now not to spin off our gene therapy programs and technologies. As a result, we are streamlining our portfolio and aligning our organization around a more focused R&D pipeline. These actions will remove approximately $400 million in operating expenses through 2026. We are strongly committed to profitability in 2023 and will continue to be self-sustaining without the need for any further equity financings. As we reach these major inflection points of a second approved medicine as well as profitability, we are taking a significant step forward toward our vision to be one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies focused on rare diseases.”

