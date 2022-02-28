ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Apartment Tenants Say Landlord Unfairly Targeting Them

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCited with a lease violation over a religious statue,...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Eric nando
5d ago

I'll explain it. I've looked into this after similar experiences. this is what happens when landlords want to raise your rent, but can't because it's rent controlled. he's been there for 15 years, so his rent is probably far below the current rent for the area. the landlord can't raise his rent, and can't evict him without cause. so the landlord sends lease violations that will eventually build a case for eviction, while at the same time annoying the tenant in an attempt to get him to move out. as soon as he moves out, they can re-rent to a new tenant at market value. simple.

Nicole
5d ago

😮that is awful! I feel bad for all those tenants living there. Definitely looks like harassment from the manager and that she is showing signs of being a racist 😥I can't believe that 1st tenant had to put away his Jesus statue he's had next to.his door for 20 years. Who is that hurting? no one. management may be wanting to clean things up..but she is going about things the wrong way in my opinion.

CA boy
5d ago

I know this will be the unpopular opinion.. The lady is enforcing the rules that are at the property. Had the previous managers enforced them no one would say a thing about it. She didn't rewrite the lease, she is just enforcing it as any building manager should. She is providing them notice of the violation and giving them an opportunity to fix it. are they small violations yes, but they are violating the policy. The grounds that were in the story look well kept and the property looks like it is kept up nicely, I am sure she has t gotten any compliments on keeping the building and grounds in good shape as opposed to a lot of low income housing that I have driven by. Just amazing to me how many people complain about some enforcing the rules or policies somewhere when it requires them to adjust something.

