Jon Rahm is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world but he looked like an amateur at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a miss from inside one foot. Entering the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jon Rahm was the favorite to hoist the trophy at Bay Hill, which makes sense given that the’s the No. 1 player in the world right now. However, those who have been keeping up with the PGA Tour can tell you that he’s not been particularly in form.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO