WATSEKA — It's been 23 years since Lexington had won a sectional title before Friday night. By the time the evening was through, the Minutemen had won their such championship in school history. This time it was a 43-36 decision over Decatur (St. Teresa) that sends them to the Class 1A ISU Supersectional. Lexington came into the postseason as the fifth seed in its sub-sectional but muscled through the Roanoke-Benson Regional with wins over the host Rockets,...

LEXINGTON, IL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO