ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YReyf_0eR0389Q00

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “Squid Game” and “CODA” won big at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Motion picture awards

Male actor in a leading role: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Female actor in a leading role: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Male actor in a supporting role: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Female actor in a supporting role: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Cast: “CODA”

Stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”

Television awards

• Male actor in a drama series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

• Female actor in a drama series: Jung Hoyeon, “Squid Game”

• Drama ensemble: “Succession”

• Male actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

• Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

• Comedy ensemble: “Ted Lasso”

• Male actor in a TV movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

• Female actor in a TV movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

• Stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
87K+
Followers
96K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy