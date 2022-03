According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly Brianne Clarkson is dropping her last name, so she will only be known as Kelly Brianne. “My new name more fully reflects who I am," Clarkson wrote in the legal document. It's unclear if her changing her legal will affect how she's known on TV as the star of The Kelly Clarkson Show. ALSO: Clarkson filmed her show Wednesday from quarantine, isolating even though she's "not even sick."

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO