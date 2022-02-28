Lee-Buckner Rosenwald School to Celebrate 95th Anniversary

John Allman celebrated his retirement with the City of Brentwood at an afternoon event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library in January. Allman was hired by the City of Brentwood in 1986 as a firefighter. He was promoted twice, earning the rank of Captain with the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department. In 1996, while simultaneously serving as Fire Captain, he began overseeing the development of technology systems in city operations. Three years later, in 1999, he officially moved from the Fire Department to become the City’s first and only Technology Director, for more than the past two decades.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO