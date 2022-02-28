ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

An Ebola-like fever is in the U.K. — here’s what you need to know

By Connor Bamford
Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of writing, three people in the U.K. have tested positive for Lassa fever — including a newborn infant, who has unfortunately died as a result. Hundreds of close-contact healthcare workers are now in isolation as a precaution. This is the first time since 2009 that cases of the...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

