‘The Righteous Gemstones’ S2 Finale: Nasty, Heartwarming Lessons in Generational Relations

"McBride characters are pig-headed, aggro, misogynistic, arrogant, narcissistic, and prejudiced," says Brianna Zigler. "Sometimes they are all of these features at once, sometimes only a couple, among other things. These men don’t just demand your attention, they need it to survive. They step into a room and deprive it of oxygen. McBride’s characters always have something to prove because, crucially, they always have something to hide. More often than not, the men that McBride portrays are not only the comic relief, but the butt of the joke. Their personas are a costume — self-loathing beta males masquerading as alphas. Snake oil salesmen trying to sell the world themselves. They are men born and bred in the United States of America. McBride has made a career out of satirizing American male chauvinism. He highlights the absolute worst features and consequences of Western masculinity, pervasive in McBride’s native South (consistently the locale of his TV series) but not unique to it. The same kind of patriarchal toxicity that can be found anywhere in America, and is distinct to America. This is nowhere better apparent than in McBride’s three TV collaborations with directors (David Gordon) Green and Jody Hill...: Eastbound and Down, Vice Principals, and, most recently, The Righteous Gemstones. It’s a triptych of work that McBride himself has referred to as 'the evolution of the misunderstood, angry man': stories centered on white, entitled, vitriolic losers who think they should be winners."

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO