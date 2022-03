AUSTIN, TX- Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday his office will work to cut all financial ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Glenn Hegar said, “For a week, we have witnessed Vladimir Putin’s vicious disregard for international law, national sovereignty and basic human rights. On his orders, Russian forces have engaged in a campaign against Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and all those around the world who hold freedom and democratic self-determination sacred. The tragedies inflicted by the Russians forces are on Mr. Putin’s hands, and he must be held to account for the misery he has caused.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO