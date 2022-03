I guess you could say this comedian's appearance is a "homecoming" of sorts. It may be a fictional one, but a homecoming nonetheless: If you are a fan of the TV sitcom "The Office" you are well aware that Dunder Mifflin had an Albany branch. And well, being that he was a salesman on the road, it is safe to assume one Todd Packer had to work out of the branch at some point! So yes, a fictional homecoming - but regardless, plenty of laughs will be had when the actor/comedian who played Packer brings his stand-up show to the Funny Bone at Crossgates Mall this weekend.

ALBANY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO