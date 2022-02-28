ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Impromptu Shakespeare

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand-new improvised Shakespeare play, based on audience suggestions. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Sad that Shakespeare hasn’t written anything new for over 400 years?....

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

CSUB celebrates women in 'Shakespeare Unmasked'

The Bard’s bold and dynamic women take center stage this week in “Shakespeare Unmasked” at Cal State Bakersfield. Director Mendy McMasters described the show as a celebration of Shakespeare’s brilliant and strong women." She wrote in an email, "I wanted to introduce our CSUB student population...
MOVIES
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's 2022/23 Season Promises Zombies, Little Women and Christmas Cheer

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company has announced its upcoming 29th season — eight productions of plays with classic roots of one kind or another. The season includes three plays by Shakespeare and three adapted from American sources, as well as a classic work by a Black playwright and another year of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) for the holidays.
CINCINNATI, OH
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Performing#Musical Theater#Bbc Arts
American Songwriter

Writer’s Room: How Shakespeare Influenced My Songwriting

A few years back, my son was in a teen production with the Shakespeare in the Valley Workshop at the West Kortright Centre in upstate New York. At that time, I was still writing pop songs for submission to whatever artist might be looking for their next record. I also volunteered to write songs for WKC Productions, which were cast, rehearsed, a stage built, and put on for two nights, all within four weeks with a cast of 12-19 year-olds. These plays were in different settings and times. Different WKC productions included the New Orleans Romeo and Juliet (1930), Post-Apocalyptic Cymbeline, Woodstock Much Ado About Nothing, etc., and we had specific cues where the songs would go amidst the dialogue.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators

BBC1 is currently airing the fourth season of its hit drama Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators. Fans have been loving the series, which follows private investigators Luella Shakespeare and Frank Hathaway as they're employed to investigate murders, death threats and a whole host of other gruesome crimes. The cast of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville High set to perform Shakespeare

Student-actors will tackle A Midsummer Night's Dream in their return to the stage this week. Teddy Skyler said he might feel nervous performing for the first time in front of a live audience, but once the stage lights hit him he will slip into the role. The Wilsonville High School...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Joe Dowling returns to the Guthrie to tackle Shakespeare's final play

Joe Dowling's short answer for what he's been up to since leaving the Guthrie Theater seven years ago is wry, particularly when you hear it with his Irish lilt: "Growing older" and making failed lemon drizzle cakes. The long answer, as the former artistic leader prepares for his directing return...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Runner

Jumping into Women’s History Month with Shakespeare

Play: Shakespeare Unmasked: Celebrating Shakespeare’s Women. Times: March 3-5: 7:30 p.m. and March 6: 2 p.m. Link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shakespeare-unmasked-celebrating-shakespeares-women-tickets-272190949457?aff=ebdsoporgprofile. *Masks are required while inside the theatre. *Seating is limited. *Tickets will be available to purchase the same day. *Free parking in lots B and C. “In creating...
PERFORMING ARTS
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy