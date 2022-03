SiSoftware has put some upcoming Intel Arc Alchemists graphics cards through their paces with OpenCL giving us our first look at what to expect in Q2 2022. Keep in mind that these are leaked benchmarks and have not been officially unveiled or confirmed by Intel- however, the signs are promising and are certainly in line with rumors circulating since the beginning of the year. First uncovered by Tech Power Up, we now have a rough idea of just how powerful the Intel Arc Alchemist line really could be.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO