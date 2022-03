LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Swiss Re (SRENH.S) on Friday provided an insight into the cost of America’s Covid-19 tragedy. The $30 billion company reported a $2 billion pre-tax profit hit from life insurance policies for working-age people, who died in greater numbers than expected due to the pandemic. Net income was just $1.4 billion last year, well below the $1.9 billion expected by analysts. Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler also kept the Swiss company’s dividend flat; in contrast to rival Munich Re which on Wednesday raised its payout and launched a share buyback. Swiss Re shares fell as much as 7% on Friday morning.

