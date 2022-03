It was expected that Duke would roll out the red carpet for Mike Krzyzewski's final home game on Saturday, and they did not disappoint. Around 80 former Blue Devils who played under Krzyzewski — a group self-anointed as "The Brotherhood" — and a packed arena full of Cameron Crazies welcomed the legendary coach into Cameron Indoor Stadium for the last time as he plans to hang it up after this season.

DURHAM, NC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO