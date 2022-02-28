Law roundup: Suspicious tracking device found in car

Someone called the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office from Bigfork for advice after allegedly finding a tracker on their car and didn’t know where it came from.

A welfare check was requested for an extremely intoxicated man “just lying there” on the corner of an intersection.

Two dogs stray dogs were eating garbage.

A crowd reportedly formed when an injured deer was spotted on ice in the middle of the river in Bigfork.

Someone thought Kalispell Police Department officers should check on the welfare of a “young person” sitting on a snowbank because it was cold out and the individual was waving, smiling and “acting a bit goofy.” Turns out, she was fine.

A teen called the police after she allegedly took a knife from her brother who had bitten her and choked her several times.

Someone called the police after reportedly finding an intoxicated man lying on the floor of a storeroom he had broken into.

A man wearing a baseball cap, another in bib overalls and a woman were reportedly seen in a restricted area by a postmaster’s office window.

A man allegedly walked into a resident’s yard and apologized after they told him he was on private property. The resident told officers they found footprints leading to the windows and thought he also tried the doors.

A man allegedly threw a chair at a window, breaking it, and left on foot after being kicked out of a treatment program.

A customer was banned from a store after screaming at and threatening an employee.

A man set off store alarms after stealing a drill, charger and battery and then took off running. The combative man was brought back into the store and the police were called.

Someone walked out of a gas station store without paying for a large coffee.