More than 100 people paid tribute to U.S. Army veteran Pfc. Billy Noel Myrick Thursday as he was laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Myrick, of Waco, served from 1958 to 1959 and was honorably discharged, according to Texas Veterans Land Board records. The Texas Veterans Land Board was unable to locate any of Myrick’s family members or friends, so the service and burial were deemed unaccompanied, according to the organization.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO