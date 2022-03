NORWALK, Conn. — District E Democrats will head to the polls today for an improbable election, an unheard-of primary for seats many had not been aware of. The contest for the district’s Democratic Town Committee posts follows a surprise fervor in January, as 400 Democrats cast ballots in a caucus that generally generates a fraction of that; two years earlier, 95 votes were reportedly cast. As this year’s caucus approached, DTC members hashed out amongst themselves who would be on the District E Committee, including a few newcomers, unaware anyone else was interested. But a group of Rowayton fans of the late Mike Barbis came forward at the last minute, winning eight of 11 seats.

