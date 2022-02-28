ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What C.J. McCollum Said After The Pelicans Won

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22anTx_0eQzmWD800

C.J. McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans blew out the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New Orleans Pelicans had a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-95 on Sunday night in California.

After the game, C.J. McCollum, who was playing his seventh game with the Pelicans, was interviewed by ESPN and the clip of what he said can be watched here.

"They've accepted me with open arms," McCollum said of New Orleans. "The food is tremendous, the people are great, and we're putting together some winning basketball and winning culture with Willie."

McCollum was drafted in 2013, and had spent his entire NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers prior to being traded earlier this month.

On the evening, he had 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

The Pelicans have won two games in a row, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors#Mvp
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Action News Jax

Mavericks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Kings 114-113

DALLAS — (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy