Audacy's Alternalido playlist for February 27 ft. Helado Negro, Kali Uchis, and boy pablo

By Joe Cingrana
 5 days ago

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with boy pablo!

This week's playlist (2/27):

Teoría de Circuitos – Alimañas
Carrion Kids - Caja Negra
La Vida Bohème - Men vs Men
Little Jesus – Azul
Alizzz and C. Tangana - Ya No Vales
boy pablo - wachito rico
The Marias - Dakiti
Helado Negro - La Naranja
Uhmessa - Blast Off
Boi Jeanius - Cumbia - La - La
J Dilla - Fantastic (instrumental)
Eric Bobo - M.O.T.M ( Feat. Tony Touch, Thurstin Howl III & Hurricane G )
Dj Zapy & Dj Uragun - Black Mamba
Deuce Eclipse, Mega Banton, El Kool Kyle - Vamonos
Los Wálters - Desastre Comunal
Los Clusters - Soy Una Nube (ft. Elsa Y Elmar)
Lilly Yan – Pesadilla
Kali Uchis - telepatía

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

