Audacy's Alternalido playlist for February 27 ft. Helado Negro, Kali Uchis, and boy pablo

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, ALT 92.3 in New York, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido Artist Spotlight is with boy pablo!

This week's playlist (2/27):

Teoría de Circuitos – Alimañas

Carrion Kids - Caja Negra

La Vida Bohème - Men vs Men

Little Jesus – Azul

Alizzz and C. Tangana - Ya No Vales

boy pablo - wachito rico

The Marias - Dakiti

Helado Negro - La Naranja

Uhmessa - Blast Off

Boi Jeanius - Cumbia - La - La

J Dilla - Fantastic (instrumental)

Eric Bobo - M.O.T.M ( Feat. Tony Touch, Thurstin Howl III & Hurricane G )

Dj Zapy & Dj Uragun - Black Mamba

Deuce Eclipse, Mega Banton, El Kool Kyle - Vamonos

Los Wálters - Desastre Comunal

Los Clusters - Soy Una Nube (ft. Elsa Y Elmar)

Lilly Yan – Pesadilla

Kali Uchis - telepatía

