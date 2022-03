The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) is a separate NFT project. There are 8,888 male vampires in the Generation 1 collection and 12,345 female vampires in Generation 2 collection. Each vampire is hand-drawn with their traits and emotions by Mig, a former Bored Ape Yacht Club artist. SVS will collaborate with eight female artists to produce eight one-of-a-kinds Sneaky Vampiress NFTs for the collection. The breeding mechanism will revolve around the $BLOOD coin.

VISUAL ART ・ 12 DAYS AGO