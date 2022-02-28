Kelly Clarkson Will Perform a Tribute to Dolly Parton at ACM Awards

Two-time ACM Award winner Kelly Clarkson will perform a tribute to host Dolly Parton on the 57 th Academy of Country Music Awards. Clarkson first broke the news of her performance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson is a five-time ACM Award nominee and previously performed at 2019, 2018, 2013, and 2007 shows.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards streams live on Prime Video, Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. The two-hour show, featuring more than 20 performances, will stream live without commercial interruption from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Previously announced performers include host Dolly Parton with Kelsea Ballerini, co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music, BRELAND (“Praise The Lord”), Kane Brown (“Leave You Alone”), Luke Bryan (“Up”), Eric Church, Jordan Davis (“Buy Dirt,” feat Luke Bryan), Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden (“Just The Way”), Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”), Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Young (“Raised on Country”) featuring Mitchell Tenpenny (“At the End of a Bar”).

ABOUT THE 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS:

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in country music. This year’s show promises to be a nonstop party, bringing legendary artists together with today’s favorites, and will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments, and more, with a show so big, only a stadium can hold it. Tickets are currently on-sale at Ticketmaster.

The show will make history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively, streaming live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. First held in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards has honored and showcased the biggest names and emerging talent in the industry and is the longest-running country music awards show in history.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. R.A. Clark is executive producer. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. For more information, log onto www.ACMcountry.com or www.ACMLiftingLives.org. Sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for ticket information and the latest news and updates in your email inbox.

The health and safety of the artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners involved in the Academy of Country Music Awards is the number-one priority. All applicable guidelines set forth by national, state, and local health officials will be closely followed during the production, along with a

