Pet Stress

Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Pets are the best. They love us unconditionally and provide us with the support we need when life gets tough. And when do they ever whine about it? Well, they might sometimes. Especially when a treat is involved.

They could use a little pampering and love when they’re stressed too. We have plenty of ideas to help you treat them to a little stress relief they deserve.

Frozen Treat On A Hot Day

My personal favorite. Nothing beats watching your favorite pup go to town on a frozen treat when it’s hot out. There are a few ways to do this, but one of the best is to use a kong toy and fill it with peanut butter or their favorite treat. Plug the holes, freeze the toy for a few hours, and bring it out for them to enjoy. A real treat for you and them!

Bake Them A Treat! (Or Buy Delicious Baked Goods For Them!)

No matter the baked goods, your dogs will love you for it. Since you’re making the treats, you can rest easy knowing what’s going into them. And no matter the flavor your dog likes, a delicious treat is a google search away. There are a few recipes to consider, but buying baked goods, with dog safe ingredients is also a great option. Check us out here , for several options!

Take Your Dog For A Swim

With summer around the corner, it’s a great time to start thinking about ways to cool off. If your dog is up for it, a nice cold swim might be in order. Not only is it great exercise for them, but it’s also good for their soul. And you might consider joining in the fun for some cooling off too!

Try A Massage

The same way we appreciate massages, your dog can appreciate them too. Keep them motions smooth and soft for the best effect. As always, avoid places your dog doesn’t like being touched. They’ll appreciate the attention and relief you provide them. Best practice here is to consider whether your dog is comfortable with touch, and if not, take it one step at a time. Massage is a great training tool for other grooming habits, and will help you bond more with your favorite pet.

Take Them To The Dog Park

This one might be more normal for some pups, but consider taking them to the local dog park and spending extra time there. Not only is it great social time for your dog, it’s also good exercise for them and will keep them stimulated if they happen to be inside for most of the day. Your pup will appreciate the extra time to play and socialize almost as much as you’ll enjoy seeing all the other dogs and meeting other owners.

Your dogs need some stress relief every once in a while too. And with the support they provide us in our lives, they deserve a little extra love when they can have it. Any of these methods will help them bond with you more and provide some much-needed relief from their busy lives, sniffing around, looking cute, and being our best buddies.

If you’re looking for the perfect baked treat to pamper your dog, Three Dog Bakery has you covered. Check out all of our baked goods here . Our baked goods have the highest quality ingredients and are crafted with love. Your dogs will love you for it!

THREE DOG BAKERY
1982 Providence Pkwy #102
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Phone: 615-701-2128
Fax: 615-905-4749

