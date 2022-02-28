ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrowtech Launches CMOS RF Chip and Phased Array Antenna for FWA, 5G and Wi-Fi Applications

Cover picture for the articlePharrowtech, a designer and developer of millimeter-wave (mmWave) hardware and software for next-generation wireless applications, has launched the PTR1060, the world’s first IEEE 802.11ay-compliant CMOS RF chip for indoor and outdoor wireless use cases that supports the full 57 to 71 GHz bandwidth. The chip’s integration, performance, and capabilities make it...

